Alexa & Katie: Part Four; Netflix Releases Trailer for Final Episodes

Last month, it was announced that Alexa & Katie is ending with part four (aka the second half of season three), and now the final episodes of the series are set for release on Netflix. The streaming service has unveiled a trailer for the final installments. The girls are now seniors!

Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Constance Marie, and Gunner Burkhardt star in the Netflix series.

The final episodes of season three of Alexa & Katie will premiere on Saturday, June 13th. Check out the trailer for the return of the series.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you sad to see Alexa & Katie end?