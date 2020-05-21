What changes are ahead for these friends in the third season of the Alexa & Katie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alexa & Katie is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Alexa & Katie here. Status update below.

A Netflix multi-camera comedy, Alexa & Katie stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Constance Marie, and Gunner Burkhardt. The sitcom centers on Alexa Mendoza (Berelc), a high school student who’s undergoing treatment for cancer. Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique and steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter. In the third season, junior year brings Alexa and Katie new relationships and surprising friendships with big decisions on the horizon.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Alexa & Katie TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Alexa & Katie on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/20/20 update: Alexa & Katie has been cancelled.