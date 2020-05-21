What changes are ahead for these friends in the third season of the Alexa & Katie TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Alexa & Katie is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Alexa & Katie here. Status update below.
A Netflix multi-camera comedy, Alexa & Katie stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Constance Marie, and Gunner Burkhardt. The sitcom centers on Alexa Mendoza (Berelc), a high school student who’s undergoing treatment for cancer. Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique and steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter. In the third season, junior year brings Alexa and Katie new relationships and surprising friendships with big decisions on the horizon.
What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Alexa & Katie TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Alexa & Katie on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
5/20/20 update: Alexa & Katie has been cancelled.
I hope there is a season four. This show should be what teenagers/kids are watching nowadays. The friendship between Katie and Alexa is heartwarming to watch. Kids need to see how true friends act toward one another without silly arguments every other day. The way this show presents friends having each other’s backs through thick and thin is just amazing. Please consider another season of Alexa and Katie!
We are very sad if there is NOT a season 4 of Alexa and Katie. It is a great learning show. Plz renew.
I know this is about a teen who has cancer but it has helped me deal with the loss of my mom and everything she went through to try and beat it. So thank you netflix
Alexa is great full for having her best friend Katie by her side and she has her help to conquer anything that she can come across that has something to do with cancer
Alexa is all happy that cancer is over but still there’s so much left behind her and her new boyfriend Spencer has cancer now , come on you Netflix people give them a season four I really wanna see what’s going to happen to Alexa ; that how is she gonna keep life safe when cancer is still around haunting her.
I’d like to see a senior year. Plus very interested to see what direction they take with Alexa new boyfriend. Will he get better or will the show share some of the real life tragedy that cancer brings?
Netflix has come this far, give them a four year.