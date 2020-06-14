Robot Chicken, Tender Touches, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy: Adult Swim Reveals Summer Premieres

Adult Swim is getting ready for its season programming. Robot Chicken, Tender Touches, and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy are all airing new episodes this summer.

“Tender Touches premieres next Monday, June 15th at Midnight ET/PT, with new episodes airing each night through Friday, June 19th. Season one was about betrayal, season two was about death and season three is about?the pink noise. Guest voice stars this season include Taishi Tamaki (Terrace House: Aloha State), Michelle Firestone returns, and newcomer Bradley Milner joins the cast.

The quarter-hour animated series is created by David Bonawits, Lauren Payne and Max Simonet, who all serve as regular voice cast members. The series is produced by Adult Swim’s Williams Street Productions and animated by Awesome, Inc.

Robot Chicken’s 10th season milestone continues not for celebrating the 200th episode of the Emmy(R) Award winning show, but for attempting top-secret new formats that break new ground in animated sketch comedy! Um… or something like that.

New back-to-back episodes begin Sunday, June 28th at Midnight and 12:15 a.m. ET/PT. The hit animated stop-motion series brings pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format.

Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy follows two Australian party girls, Sarah and Rachel, looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah’s quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

The quarter-hour animated series is created by Cusack (Bushworld Adventures, Ciggy Butt Brain) and produced by Cusack and Mike Cowap. Executive Producers include Cusack, Greta Lee Jackson, and Emma Fitzsimons. The series is produced by Princess Pictures.”