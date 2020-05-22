Tuca & Bertie: Season Two; Cancelled Netflix Series Revived by Adult Swim

The girls are back! Adult Swim just announced they’ve picked up the cancelled Netflix TV show Tuca & Bertie for a second season.

From Lisa Hanawalt, the animated series centers on Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a lively, confidant toucan, and her long-time best friend, an anxious songbird named Bertie (Ali Wong). The voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson.

Adult Swim announced today the pick-up of the popular animated series Tuca & Bertie by creator Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman). The network has greenlit a 10 episode second season for domestic release, with the option for more. “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said creator Lisa Hanawalt. The animated series is a comedy about bird besties who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan, Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming song thrush, and Bertie’s boyfriend, Speckle (Steven Yeun), a jovial, optimistic robin. Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers, The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company and the animation will be done at Shadowmachine. Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.”

Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes of Tuca & Bertie for season two. A premiere date has not yet been released, but you can read more info below:

