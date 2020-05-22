Single Parents: Creator and Cast Say Goodbye to Cancelled ABC Comedy Series

So long, Single Parents. The cast and creators of the cancelled ABC TV show recently posted their goodbyes.

The sitcom centers on Will Cooper (Taran Killam), a single father in his 30s, who is sorely in need of a life apart from raising his daughter, Sophie (Marlow Barkley). When the other parents around him realize how far out of touch he is with his own identity, they team up to help him come into his own. The cast also includes Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.

On Instagram, co-creator Liz Meriwether thanked the fans of Single Parents for watching. You can see Meriwether’s farewell post as well as the goodbye posts from co-creator JJ Philbin and stars Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett, Taran Killam, and more below:

My wife and an incredibly talented team of actors, writers, and crew members people made a great comedy for @ABCNetwork and it more than deserves to have another season! #savesingleparents @SingleParentsTV — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 21, 2020

Just a little note I loved working on #SingleParents. Best group of people around and if you ever get the chance to be in a room or on set with them, you are the luckiest.❤️ — Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) May 21, 2020

What do you think? Did you watch Single Parents? Would you watch a third season?