Single Parents: Creator and Cast Say Goodbye to Cancelled ABC Comedy Series

So long, Single Parents. The cast and creators of the cancelled ABC TV show recently posted their goodbyes.
The sitcom centers on Will Cooper (Taran Killam), a single father in his 30s, who is sorely in need of a life apart from raising his daughter, Sophie (Marlow Barkley). When the other parents around him realize how far out of touch he is with his own identity, they team up to help him come into his own. The cast also includes Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.
On Instagram, co-creator Liz Meriwether thanked the fans of Single Parents for watching. You can see Meriwether’s farewell post as well as the goodbye posts from co-creator JJ Philbin and stars Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett, Taran Killam, and more below:
View this post on Instagram
Bless This Mess and Single Parents won’t be coming back for third seasons. Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding. But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows. We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you.
My wife and an incredibly talented team of actors, writers, and crew members people made a great comedy for @ABCNetwork and it more than deserves to have another season! #savesingleparents @SingleParentsTV
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This was one hell of a Village and I was so lucky to have been part of it. I will miss most of you. My gratitude to our amazing crew & cast for two wonderful years. To @tarzannoz @iamkimrie @itsmeleighton @theallantwins @thejakechoi @tylerwladis @devintrey08 @marlowbarkley @jjphilbin @eeomalley @jasonwiner @risoli21 @amicck #patrickbirkett the writers and the hundreds of folks @singleparentstv @abcnetwork @20thcenturystudios that make something like this happen- my sincere thanks. And to our fans for taking the ride along with us! Love and respect to you all. Please come visit me at The Motion Picture Home when in Woodland Hills. Room 11. #family #gratitude #singleparents ❤️💙
View this post on Instagram
What a joy it’s been to play Poppy these past 2 seasons. Her heart, humor, brains (hello Winebrary!), resilience (divorce sucks, IYKYK), style (gimme ALL her dresses!), beauty (even in pjs, Poppy was fierce!), and clap backs (v-i-b-e…) made her such a joy to play. The ultimate honor was paying tribute to the incredible single mom who raised me (love you mommy) and all the single moms in my life and have met along the way. Y’all are the real MVPs. I’ll miss this show but I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did on Single Parents for the past 2 seasons. Sending huge virtual hugs to our insanely talented cast & writers and hard working crew. Thank you to our wonderful EPs, @abcnetwork and #foxstudios for giving this girl from South Central a shot. And my deepest appreciation to our #SingleParents fans, our ride-or-dies, the #popplas fam & our village…Love y’all.
View this post on Instagram
Bummed to not be telling more stories with these characters but overwhelmingly grateful to be given the opportunity to do it in the first place. We did 45 episodes (17 seasons on Netflix). Thank you to @20thcenturystudios @abcnetwork @jjphilbin @lizmeriwether @jasonwiner @eeomalley @popekatherine our writers, our crew, our cast and most of all our wonderfully loving fans. #HaveAGoodSummerInBarstow
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to all of you who love our show enough to try to save it. Working on it was pure joy, and I’m just sorry that we won’t be able to give the characters the happy endings they deserve. To everyone who watched, thank you for the support. And to my @singleparentstv family – that wasn’t a job, that was a pleasure. I’ll miss you so much.
Just a little note I loved working on #SingleParents. Best group of people around and if you ever get the chance to be in a room or on set with them, you are the luckiest.❤️
— Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) May 21, 2020
What do you think? Did you watch Single Parents? Would you watch a third season?
So upset!!!! This was the best 30 minute show ever!!!!