Single Parents: Creator and Cast Say Goodbye to Cancelled ABC Comedy Series

by Jessica Pena,

So long, Single Parents.  The cast and creators of the cancelled ABC TV show recently posted their goodbyes.

The sitcom centers on Will Cooper (Taran Killam), a single father in his 30s, who is sorely in need of a life apart from raising his daughter, Sophie (Marlow Barkley). When the other parents around him realize how far out of touch he is with his own identity, they team up to help him come into his ownThe cast also includes Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.

On Instagram, co-creator Liz Meriwether thanked the fans of Single Parents for watching. You can see Meriwether’s farewell post as well as the goodbye posts from co-creator JJ Philbin and stars Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett, Taran Killam, and more below:

What a joy it’s been to play Poppy these past 2 seasons. Her heart, humor, brains (hello Winebrary!), resilience (divorce sucks, IYKYK), style (gimme ALL her dresses!), beauty (even in pjs, Poppy was fierce!), and clap backs (v-i-b-e…) made her such a joy to play. The ultimate honor was paying tribute to the incredible single mom who raised me (love you mommy) and all the single moms in my life and have met along the way. Y’all are the real MVPs. I’ll miss this show but I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did on Single Parents for the past 2 seasons. Sending huge virtual hugs to our insanely talented cast & writers and hard working crew. Thank you to our wonderful EPs, @abcnetwork and #foxstudios for giving this girl from South Central a shot. And my deepest appreciation to our #SingleParents fans, our ride-or-dies, the #popplas fam & our village…Love y’all.

What do you think? Did you watch Single Parents? Would you watch a third season?


Kristen Miller
Kristen Miller

So upset!!!! This was the best 30 minute show ever!!!!

May 22, 2020 5:39 pm
