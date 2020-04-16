Vulture Watch

Has the Single Parents TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett. The show revolves around a group of single parents of seven-year-old kids. They lean on each other as they try to be good parents and maintain some sort of personal life at the same time. Will Cooper (Killam) has been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. He is helped by fellow single parents Angie D’Amato (Meester), Poppy Banks (Lewis), Miggy Park (Choi), and Douglas Fogerty (Garrett).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Single Parents is averaging a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Single Parents stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 17, 2020, Single Parents has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Single Parents for season three? The series’ ratings were quite low last season and things don’t look good this time around. However, I think the show will still be renewed. Subscribe for free alerts on Single Parents cancellation or renewal news.



