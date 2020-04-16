Menu

Single Parents: Season Three Renewal or Cancelled by ABC?

by Telly Vulture

Single Parents TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(ABC/F. Scott Schafer)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Single Parents TV show on ABCCan the PTA be funny?  Has the Single Parents TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Single Parents, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett. The show revolves around a group of single parents of seven-year-old kids. They lean on each other as they try to be good parents and maintain some sort of personal life at the same time. Will Cooper (Killam) has been so focused on raising his daughter that he’s lost sight of who he is as a man. He is helped by fellow single parents Angie D’Amato (Meester), Poppy Banks (Lewis), Miggy Park (Choi), and Douglas Fogerty (Garrett).
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Single Parents is averaging a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% and 23%, respectively. Find out how Single Parents stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 17, 2020, Single Parents has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Single Parents for season three? The series’ ratings were quite low last season and things don’t look good this time around. However, I think the show will still be renewed. Subscribe for free alerts on Single Parents cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Single Parents TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Khloe
Reader
Khloe

Single Parents is so funny and smart. The kids are so funny and cute. Please keep it on!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 8, 2020 12:39 pm
Doreen Arena
Reader
Doreen Arena

I like the show but the kid that plays Poppy's son ruins it. His character is awful and way to flamboyant. In my opinion it is ruining the show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 27, 2020 9:43 am
Victoria
Reader
Victoria

Please don't cancel Single Parents!! It's our favorite show and we look forward to it every week.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 25, 2020 9:35 pm
Susan Thimlar
Reader
Susan Thimlar

Great show…terrific cast! Please renew!!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 25, 2020 9:30 pm
Alex
Reader
Alex

Single Parents is my absolute favorite show!!
Please do not cancel!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 25, 2020 8:46 pm
Cindy
Reader
Cindy

Sing Parents is absolutely hysterical. It's very well written and everyone in the cast makes me smile. It's the highlight of my TV week…. please don't cancel it.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 24, 2020 1:23 pm
Theresa Burkhart
Reader
Theresa Burkhart

I like single parents and hope it gets renewed and finish the season.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 20, 2020 11:01 pm
