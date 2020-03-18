Are you feeling at home with the second season of the Bless This Mess TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bless This Mess is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Bless This Mess season two episodes here.
An ABC comedy series, Bless This Mess stars Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, JT Neal, David Koechner, and Madison Curry. In the series, young newlyweds Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Shepard and Bell) give up their lives in New York City to run a farm in Nebraska that Mike’s great-aunt left to him. Once in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.
What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Bless This Mess TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC cancel or renew Bless This Mess for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
A unique and funny show . About a newly wed city couple that decides to change there whole life for the farming life . Every character in this show is really funny in their own way . The second season was even better than the first . I laughed alot even during the pilot . Honestly usually a show you can tell by first or second episode when it’s a hit . And this one my wife and I loved it from the pilot on . Filled with adult humor … And awesome snappy dialogue .. at top of my… Read more »
I love this show. Its premise, its characters, its cast, everything about it is fresh and joyful. I look forward to watching it every Tuesday evening.
Best comedy show on network TV, It’s great!;
One of my favorite shows! Nothing makes me laugh more! Please keep it coming
Can’t wait for season 3 on bless this mess watched season 2 twice. Anticipating the next season
Bless this mess….i love this show. Dont get rid of it. I live in texas now but it reminds me of all my younger days born and raised inNebr. You have no idea all of us born and raised in Nebr….the excitement and we are gonna be ontv. Not us. .but Nebraska. Great place to libe…grow up….and now were ontv?. Dont lets us go.
I love this show and can honestly say I have watched every episode and I do not intend to ever miss the show in the future. I sincerely hope it is not cancelled. Great entertainment!
I found it a little tough at the beginning of season one but then started to really enjoy the show. The co-star are hilarious and are perfect paired with Mike and Rio. Great and enjoyable comedy!
I am enjoying the second season of Bless This Mess because now, I actually care about the characters. It has been fun seeing the growth of the ensemble. Adding Rita Moreno in a guest role was pure genius!
I was happy to see this show renewed. I find this season even funnier than last season. I’m really getting into the women characters on this show. I love all the funny situations. I lmao when Rio drovbe the tractor into the barn and nearly skewered Rudy. I rewound it and watched it again. Lake Bell & Dax Shepard are hysterical together.
Love Bless This Mess! It’s a breath of fresh air in sitcoms, not kid-centered.
I don’t find this show as funny as some of the preview clips. Could do without.
It is a very fun show , I like the show , it makes me laugh , there are not enough fun shows like this !!!!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE
SEASON 3 IS A MUST!!!