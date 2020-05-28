Network: ABC.

Episodes: 26 (half-hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: April 16, 2019 — May 5, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier, David Koechner, JT Neal, and Madison Curry.

TV show description:

From co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, the Bless This Mess TV show is a single-camera comedy. The sitcom — which relies heavily on the “situation” part of the formula — centers on newlyweds Mike and Rio (Shepard and Bell), after they decide to forsake the hustle and bustle of New York City for a more pastoral life in Nebraska.

The Green Acres meets The Money Pit adventure begins when Mike inherits a farmhouse from his great-aunt. Although a picture may be worth a thousand words, old pictures tell less than the total tale. While the house looks quaint and homey in photos, it is currently in major disrepair and should probably be condemned.

Rio and Mike don’t know that when they leave their jobs, friends, and family behind, in order to start over as fledgling farmers in the only triply landlocked state in the country. Once the couple arrives in cornhusker country, it doesn’t take them too long to figure out that living a simple life requires a lot of hard work.

Among their new neighbors is the quirky Rudy (Begley), who claims he has permission to live in their barn. There’s also Constance (Grier), who is not only the sheriff, but also owns the local emporium, which serves as the general store, feed store, and lumber yard.

Jacob (Neal) is one new neighbor who is legitimately excited to have Mike and Rio in town. Meanwhile, there is a little bit of tension between his parents, Kay and Beau Bowman (Parham and Koechner), and the new arrivals.

Despite Rio’s fear of cows and control freak tendencies and Mike’s relentless (and sometimes unrealistic) optimism, the duo is here to stay. Now they just have to learn how to weather the storm (not to mention mend their roof before it rolls in) and rise to the challenge of country living.

Series Finale:

Episode #26 — Tornado Season: Part Two

When a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, everyone’s concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike and Beau are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores’ restaurant contract; and a mix-up with pregnancy tests leads Rio, Kay and Jacob’s girlfriend, Janine, to each think they might be pregnant.

First aired: May 5, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Bless This Mess TV series? Should this ABC TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?