Schooled: Cancelled on ABC; No Season Three for The Goldbergs Spin-Off

by Trevor Kimball,

Schooled TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

Schooled hasn’t received a passing grade from ABC. The network has revealed they’ve cancelled the TV show so, it won’t be returning for a third season.

A spin-off of The Goldbergs, the Schooled comedy series begins as Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka) returns to Jenkintown, Pennsylvania after pursuing her dreams of stardom on the West Coast. She reluctantly takes a job as a music teacher at her alma mater. The cast also includes Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, Brett Dier, and Haneefah Wood.

The second season of Schooled averaged a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% and 20%, respectively. Even with the ratings drop, Schooled was still one of ABC‘s middle-of-the-road programs for the 2019-20 season.

The comedy comes from Sony TV and ABC Studios and has gone through three showrunner regimes over the course of two seasons. Schooled was created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek with the latter serving as showrunner in year one. He was replaced by Tim Doyle for year two but Doyle left before the year was out, replaced by Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy. According to Deadline, that backstage upheaval may have been a factor in the cancellation.

Two other sophomore sitcoms, Bless This Mess and Single Parents, were also cancelled by ABC today.

What do you think? Did you watch the Schooled comedy series? Would you have watched season three on ABC.


Rob
Reader
Rob

Both The Goldbergs and Schooled seemed like I was watching the same show. Goldbergs has become boring as it’s so repetitive. The Goldberg shows have jumped the shark.

May 21, 2020 6:33 pm
