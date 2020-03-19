Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, Schooled is a spin-off of The Goldbergs and stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, Brett Dier, and Kali Hawk. Set at William Penn Academy in the 1990s, the series begins as Lainey Lewis (Michalka) returns to Jenkintown, Pennsylvania after pursuing her dreams of stardom on the West Coast. She reluctantly takes a job as a music teacher at her alma mater. She discovers that Rick Mellor (Callen) is still the gym teacher and John Glascott (Meadows) has become the new principal. She works alongside enthusiastic Charlie “C.B.” Brown (Dier) and Wilma (Hawk), a new science teacher. Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers remain heroes to their students.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Schooled is averaging a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.13 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% and 21%, respectively. Find out how Schooled stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of March 19, 2020, Schooled has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season.

Will ABC cancel or renew Schooled for season three? The series is a middle-of-the-road performer so, these days, I think that’s enough to score a renewal. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Schooled cancellation or renewal news.



