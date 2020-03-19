Schooled: Season Two Ratings

A mid-season replacement, Schooled was ABC’s second-highest-rated new sitcom of the 2018-19 season. Will its ratings grow or shrink this time around? Will Schooled be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, Schooled is a spin-off of The Goldbergs and stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, Brett Dier, and Kali Hawk. Set at William Penn Academy in the 1990s, the series begins as Lainey Lewis (Michalka) returns to Jenkintown, Pennsylvania after pursuing her dreams of stardom on the West Coast. She reluctantly takes a job as a music teacher at her alma mater. She discovers that Rick Mellor (Callen) is still the gym teacher and John Glascott (Meadows) has become the new principal. She works alongside enthusiastic Charlie “C.B.” Brown (Dier) and Wilma (Hawk), a new science teacher. Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers remain heroes to their students.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The first season of Schooled on ABC averaged a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.94 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



