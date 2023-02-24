Network: ABC

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: 10

TV show dates: September 24, 2013 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, AJ Michalka, and Sam Lerner.

TV show description:

Set in the 1980s, this sitcom follows the Goldbergs, a loving American family who yells more than most. Adam, the geeky 11-year-old son, documents his family’s life with his video camera. The series is based on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s real-life family experiences, which he also used to capture on videotape.

Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is an overbearing and overprotective PTA mom who loves to shop and isn’t afraid to use her big mouth to protect her kids. She rules the family with absolute authority — and zero sense of boundaries.

Murray (Jeff Garlin) is a gruff, hot-tempered dad who is never scary. He’s triggered by a pin drop but struggles to stay calm. He runs the “Ottoman Empire”, the family furniture business and comes home weary after a long day, wanting nothing more than to veg in front of the television in his underwear. Helpless without his wife, he’s content to let her rule the roost.

The eldest child, Erica (Hayley Orrantia), is 17 years old and in rebellion mode. She’s smart and sexy and is nobody’s fool. She manipulates and beats up on her younger brothers but ultimately looks out for them.

Overly emotional, Barry (Troy Gentile) is 16 years old and has severe middle-child syndrome. He’s got horrible hygiene and even worse style. Awkward around girls, he spends his free time at the Moonlight Skate Rink and freestyle rapping.

Camera-wielding Adam (Sam Giambrone) is the youngest child bursting with energy — and is largely ignored by his family. Nothing makes him happier than a family fight. He thinks arguing is the only way to interact with his older siblings — since they usually won’t have anything to do with him.

Al “Pops” Solomon (George Segal) is the wild man of the clan — and the widowed grandfather. Sometimes a little senile, he’s a shameless Don Juan schooling little Adam in the ways of love. He dresses in leisure suits and dates an endless parade of younger gold diggers. Pops’ grandchildren adore him while his daughter tries to mother him, something he does not appreciate.

