Network: ABC
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: 10
TV show dates: September 24, 2013 — TBD
Series status: Cancelled
Performers include: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, AJ Michalka, and Sam Lerner.
TV show description:
Set in the 1980s, this sitcom follows the Goldbergs, a loving American family who yells more than most. Adam, the geeky 11-year-old son, documents his family’s life with his video camera. The series is based on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s real-life family experiences, which he also used to capture on videotape.
Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is an overbearing and overprotective PTA mom who loves to shop and isn’t afraid to use her big mouth to protect her kids. She rules the family with absolute authority — and zero sense of boundaries.
Murray (Jeff Garlin) is a gruff, hot-tempered dad who is never scary. He’s triggered by a pin drop but struggles to stay calm. He runs the “Ottoman Empire”, the family furniture business and comes home weary after a long day, wanting nothing more than to veg in front of the television in his underwear. Helpless without his wife, he’s content to let her rule the roost.
The eldest child, Erica (Hayley Orrantia), is 17 years old and in rebellion mode. She’s smart and sexy and is nobody’s fool. She manipulates and beats up on her younger brothers but ultimately looks out for them.
Overly emotional, Barry (Troy Gentile) is 16 years old and has severe middle-child syndrome. He’s got horrible hygiene and even worse style. Awkward around girls, he spends his free time at the Moonlight Skate Rink and freestyle rapping.
Camera-wielding Adam (Sam Giambrone) is the youngest child bursting with energy — and is largely ignored by his family. Nothing makes him happier than a family fight. He thinks arguing is the only way to interact with his older siblings — since they usually won’t have anything to do with him.
Al “Pops” Solomon (George Segal) is the wild man of the clan — and the widowed grandfather. Sometimes a little senile, he’s a shameless Don Juan schooling little Adam in the ways of love. He dresses in leisure suits and dates an endless parade of younger gold diggers. Pops’ grandchildren adore him while his daughter tries to mother him, something he does not appreciate.
I love the show! I’ve watched each episode. It’s nice to have a show you can just move along with at the end of the day
Tonight’s episode (03/16/22) is the exact reason it is time to end “The Goldbergs.” The “kids” are not that young anymore and it shows. Should the series continue much longer they can do an episode where Adam applies for Social Security. The recent controversies about the show also indicate it is time to bring down the final curtain. The Goldbergs had a very long & very successful run but it is time to call it quits.
Love the show will be nice now the daughter is married the story with her and Jeff also the other son to became a doctor and married the girlfriend from the past
It is time to say goodbye to the Goldbergs.
This show needs to go forever ! Awesome
This show has gone on twoooo LONG…Wake up ABC as you can read the writing on the walls as each week the official Neilsen ratings continue to decline each week…the numbers do not lie…the audience has been leaving in droves after each episode….you are trying way to hard to be funny, and it is NOT working….you re-run the same comedy sketches over and over angain + the audience is not sutpid….Little Adam did not grow up in the 80’s as he was born in 1976, so hard to be a HUGE Star Wars Fan when he is not even one… Read more »
I think the Goldbergs should be re-newed, it’s a very funny show I LOVE IT.
Stupidest show on television!! Please cancel!!
This is the best series on television to date. The writers and actors are matched perfectly! Well donee, let Erica sing more—very talented.
My family loves this show and loves the cast! My husband and I can really relate to growing up in the 80’s and grew up in the Philly suburbs as well. We will continue to be glued to our television every Wednesday night to watch the Goldberg’s!
I like Jewish humor- most of it ! This is a really stupid show. Does anybody actually watch this ??? This is really over/under the bottom I guess that is why TVs are now used to induce sleep rather than entertain !
Addicted to this show! My husband and I look forward to watching every week. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled anytime soon – it’s hilarious