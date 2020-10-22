The Goldbergs: Season Eight Ratings



While The Goldbergs has remained one of ABC’s highest-rated comedy series, you have to wonder how long a show with children at the center of its cast can realistically go on. Will The Goldbergs be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A retro family sitcom, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mom Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while Dad Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner) dates Erica. Grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (Segal) is the wild man of the clan and a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

For comparisons: Season 7 of The Goldbergs on ABC averaged a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like The Goldbergs TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season?