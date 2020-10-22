Is the eighth season of The Goldbergs TV show totally tubular or grody to the max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Goldbergs is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of The Goldbergs here.

An ABC retro family sitcom, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice). Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mom Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while Dad Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner) dates Erica. Grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (Segal) is the wild man of the clan and a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages.





