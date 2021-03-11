Can you outguess the contestants on the first season of the Game of Talents TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Game of Talents is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Game of Talents here.

A FOX competition series, the Game of Talents TV show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Based on a popular international format, the program is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues. With more than $200,000 on the line, contestants try to spot those with unusual abilities like those of a fire dancer, spider wrangler, or a contortionist.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Game of Talents TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Game of Talents should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.