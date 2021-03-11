Game of Talents: Season One Ratings

The Masked Singer has been a big hit in the ratings for FOX and now, the network has paired it with a new competition series, Game of Talents. Will it be a winner as well? Will Game of Talents be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Game of Talents TV show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Based on a popular international format, the program is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues. With more than $200,000 on the line, contestants try to spot those with unusual abilities like those of a fire dancer, spider wrangler, or a contortionist.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Game of Talents TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?