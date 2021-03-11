Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Game of Talents: Season One Ratings

Published:

Game of Talents TV show on FOX: season 1 ratings

The Masked Singer has been a big hit in the ratings for FOX and now, the network has paired it with a new competition series, Game of Talents. Will it be a winner as well?  Will Game of Talents be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Game of Talents TV show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Based on a popular international format, the program is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues. With more than $200,000 on the line, contestants try to spot those with unusual abilities like those of a fire dancer, spider wrangler, or a contortionist.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Game of Talents TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x