Wednesday TV Ratings: Game of Talents, The Con, SWAT, Nancy Drew, Chicago Fire

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Masked Singer, Game of Talents, Tough As Nails, SWAT, SEAL Team, The Con, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew. Reruns: The Goldbergs, American Housewife, Call Your Mother, and The Conners.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

