Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Wednesday TV Ratings: Game of Talents, The Con, SWAT, Nancy Drew, Chicago Fire

Published:

Game of Talents TV show on FOX: (canceled or renewed?)

CR: FOX. © 2021 FOX Media LLC.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 ratingsNew episodes:  The Masked Singer, Game of Talents, Tough As Nails, SWAT, SEAL Team, The Con, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew.   Reruns: The Goldbergs, American Housewife, Call Your Mother, and The Conners.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

Please boost ratings seal team so good every episode this season first time watching it love it look forward.

0
-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x