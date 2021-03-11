All Access: Cancelled; Syndicated Entertainment Series Ending in June After Two Seasons

One of the spin-offs of the long-running Access Hollywood TV show is coming to an end. All Access is ending its two-season run in June, reports Variety. The show is hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans with Sibley Scoles as a correspondent.

The half-hour series launched in January 2019 and features long-form true-crime and human interest stories and initially aired on six NBC owned-and-operated stations. According to the report, All Access currently airs live at 7:30 PM in four markets on the East Coast.

Access Hollywood, which debuted in 1996 and is currently in its 25th anniversary season, will return for season 26 in the fall. Spin-offs Access Daily and Access Weekend will also continue to air.

