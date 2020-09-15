The Dr. Oz Show: Seasons 13 and 14 Renewals for Syndicated TV Series

The Dr. Oz Show is going to continue to help people stay healthy for at least two more seasons. Season 12 premiered on Monday, and the series has now been renewed through season 14. The syndicated series, which stars Mehmet Oz, M.D., comes from Sony Pictures Television.

Oz said the following about the renewal of his daytime syndicated series:

“I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy, while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time. We are so excited to be back in Season 12 with all new shows focused on the issues viewers care most about.”

The Dr. Oz Show premiered in 2009, and it will now remain on the air through the 2022-23 television season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Dr. Oz Show? Will you continue to watch the series in the years ahead?