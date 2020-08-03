Fridge Wars: Season One Ratings

Cooking competitions like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef have done very well for FOX in the ratings. Now, The CW has introduced there own, Fridge Wars, which originates on CBC in Canada. Will this program be appetizing for American viewers? Will Fridge Wars be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Fridge Wars TV show is hosted by Emma Hunter. The program pits two top celebrity chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the refrigerators of regular families. Each episode begins in the first family’s home and a surprise fridge raid, taking everything from last week’s leftover lasagna to condiments and forgotten frozen veggies. With the ingredients in-hand, the competition heats up the studio where two top chefs are given 45 minutes to create a masterpiece — cooking with the ingredients they’ve never seen for people they’ve never met. When time is up, the family takes their place at the dining room table, tasting each prepared meal and scoring them on look, taste, and originality. The cycle happens again with another family and the same chefs. With both families’ scores tabulated, the final scene reveals which chef created the most mouth-watering masterpieces and is named the episode’s Fridge Wars champion.

