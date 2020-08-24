Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Fridge Wars, The Simpsons, Press Your Luck, NHL Hockey

Sunday, August 23, 2020 ratings — New episodes: Fridge Wars and Big Brother. Specials: 20/20: The Ticket: The First Interview and Cannonball. Sports: NHL Hockey. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Press Your Luck, Match Game, Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?