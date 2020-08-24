Network: Comedy Central.

Episodes: 70 (half-hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: July 9, 2013 — August 6, 2019.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Derek Waters (host); Bennie Arthur, Craig Cackowski, Maria Biasucci, Mort Burke, Michael Coleman, Aasha Davis, Tim Baltz, J.T. Palmer, Tymberlee Hill, Pernilla Nylander, Rich Fulcher, and Craig Anstett.

TV show description:

From creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, the Drunk History TV show is based on the Funny or Die web television series. In each episode, guest stars reenact historical events as recounted by terribly tipsy tellers of tales.

The series examines America’s past in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, San Francisco, Washington D.C., as well as in the Wild West. Whether they’re exploring J. Edgar Hoover’s crusade against Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., or the end of Harry Houdini’s friendship with Sherlock Holmes author, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, or Al Capone’s brutal reign over Chicago, the narrator and players provide a pie-eyed picture of our past.

Drunk History delves into stories about Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders, the kidnapping of Patty Heart, explorers Lewis and Clark, and gunfighter Billy the Kid, as well as Edwin and John Wilkes Booth. From the Alamo and the Scopes Monkey Trial, to Watergate, and beyond, no subject is off-limits.

Series Finale:

Episode #70 — Bad Blood

Mary Mallon spreads typhoid fever wherever she goes; Cleopatra’s younger sister Arsinoe schemes her way in and out of power in Ancient Egypt.

First aired: August 6, 2019.

