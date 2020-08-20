Even last year’s drop in the Nielsen ratings didn’t convince Comedy Central to hop on the wagon and cancel its Drunk History TV show. Now that it is back for a sixth season, will this show straighten up, fly right, and bring in a bigger audience, or just wallow in the basic-cable gutter? Will Drunk History be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

From creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, each episode of Drunk History features a narrator and guest stars reenacting historical events as recounted by terribly tipsy tellers of tales. From the Alamo to Watergate and beyond, no subject is off-limits. Waters hosts the Comedy Central TV series, and frequent players include Bennie Arthur, Derek Waters, Craig Cackowski, Maria Biasucci, Mort Burke, Michael Coleman, Aasha Davis, and J.T. Palmer. Guest stars in season six include Evan Rachel Wood, Seth Rogen, Elijah Wood, Jack McBrayer, and Will Ferrell.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Drunk History on Comedy Central averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic and a total audience of 449,000 viewers.

8/20/20 update: Drunk History has been canceled by Comedy Central.