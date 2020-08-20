Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Comedy Central TV series from creators Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, each episode of Drunk History features a narrator and guest stars reenacting historical events as recounted by terribly tipsy tellers of tales. From the Alamo to Watergate and beyond, no subject is off-limits. Waters hosts the program, and frequent players include Bennie Arthur, Derek Waters, Craig Cackowski, Maria Biasucci, Mort Burke, Michael Coleman, Aasha Davis, and J.T. Palmer. Guest stars in season six include Evan Rachel Wood, Seth Rogen, Elijah Wood, Jack McBrayer, and Will Ferrell.





Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Drunk History averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 399,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how Drunk History stacks up against other scripted Comedy Central TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Drunk History has been cancelled after initially being renewed for season seven. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Comedy Central cancel or renew Drunk History for season seven? The series continues to do pretty well for the channel so I believe it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Drunk History cancellation or renewal news.

8/20/20 update: Drunk History has been canceled by Comedy Central.



What do you think? Should Comedy Central have cancelled or renewed the Drunk History TV series for a seventh season? How long do you think this show can last?