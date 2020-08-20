Warrior Nun: Season Two Renewal for Fantasy Drama Series on Netflix

Warrior Nun is not going anywhere. The series has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The show’s renewal was announced on Twitter with a short video of the cast finding out the news. Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristan Ulloa star in Warrior Nun, which is based on a comic book.

Alba Baptista’s character realizes she has supernatural powers and joins an order of warrior nuns in the fantasy series.

Check out the announcement of Netflix show’s renewal below.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they’ve been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Warrior Nun? Will you watch season two on Netflix?