Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Warrior Nun: Season Two Renewal for Fantasy Drama Series on Netflix

by Regina Avalos,

Warrior Nun TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Warrior Nun is not going anywhere. The series has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The show’s renewal was announced on Twitter with a short video of the cast finding out the news. Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristan Ulloa star in Warrior Nun, which is based on a comic book.

Alba Baptista’s character realizes she has supernatural powers and joins an order of warrior nuns in the fantasy series.

Check out the announcement of Netflix show’s renewal below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Warrior Nun? Will you watch season two on Netflix?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.