Drunk History: Season Seven Cancelled Despite Earlier Comedy Central Renewal

Drunk History was set to return for a seventh season after a renewal last summer, but now those plans have been shelved. Production had started on the season of the series just as COVID-19 shut down television and film productions in March.

Deadline reported that ViacomCBS is behind the decision to cancel the Comedy Central series. The Deadline report said as follows:

“We hear the high costs of producing Drunk History, which features elaborate period reenactments, also played a role in the decision not to proceed with another season.”

The series wrapped its sixth season last summer, and season six is nominated for three Emmy nominations which include Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Costumes, and Production Design for a Reality/Variety/Competition series.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this sketch comedy series? Are you sad that Drunk History will not return?