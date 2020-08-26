Drunk History: Season Seven? Derek Waters Wants New Home for Cancelled Comedy Central Series

Drunk History has been canceled, but Derek Waters is hoping to find a new home for the former Comedy Central series. The series was already in production for season seven when COVID-19 shut things down, but the crew thought they would eventually return to finish things out.

Water said the following about Drunk History and looking for a new home post-Comedy Central, per Deadline:

“It’s an unfortunate reality that there won’t be another season,” he said. “We were halfway through Season 7 and we abruptly stopped for obvious reasons of COVID, and unfortunately we’re told we’re not coming back. We’re also very excited to have done what we’ve done and thankful for the time that we had at Comedy Central; it’s unfortunate, but onward and upwards.”

He also teased that the show could ‘go somewhere else.’ Fans will need to wait and see if that happens.

