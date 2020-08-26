I’m Sorry: Cancelled by truTV, No Season Three Despite Previous Renewal

The plug has been pulled on season three of I’m Sorry. The truTV series had been renewed for a new season set to arrive this year, but COVID-19 has caused a reversal of that earlier renewal. Andrea Savage both stars in and created the comedy TV show. On the series, she plays “a confident comedy writer, wife and mom who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.”

Per Deadline, truTV said the following in a statement:

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry. We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

Production had begun on season three of I’m Sorry but production had to be shut down after just two weeks. The scripts for all 10 episodes of season three had been completed.

Savage said the following about the show’s cancellation:

“We are heartbroken. This has been my second baby for almost 5 years. While I wish people would be able to see the wonderful 10 episodes we wrote this season, I am so proud of the show we created. It is exactly the show I wanted to make and am devastated it’s not continuing. I also want to thank all of our fans for supporting us so incredibly over these past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the I’m Sorry TV show? Are you surprised by this reversal by truTV?