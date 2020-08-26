Vulture Watch

What’s next for Andrea, Mike, and Amelia? Has the I’m Sorry TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on truTV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of I’m Sorry, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A truTV scripted sitcom, I’m Sorry stars Savage as Andrea, with Tom Everett Scott as husband Mike, Olive Petrucci as daughter Amelia, and Kathy Baker and Martin Mull as Andrea’s divorced parents. Season two guest stars include: Adam Scott, Lennon Parkham, June Diane Raphael, Scott Aukerman, Rob Huebel, Anne Ramsay, Kurt Braunohler, Rose McIver, Brian Stepanek, and Rich Eisen.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of I’m Sorry averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 208,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% and 28%, respectively. Learn how I’m Sorry stacks up against other truTV TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

I’m Sorry has been canceled after an early renewal for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will the I’m Sorry TV show been cancelled or renewed for season three? The ratings are quite small but I suspect the series will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any I’m Sorry cancellation and renewal news.

*8/26/20 update: The I’m Sorry TV show has been cancelled after an earlier renewal by truTV.



