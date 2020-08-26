Menu

I'm Sorry TV show on truTV: canceled or renewed for season 3?
Are you sorry you’ve been watching the second season of the I’m Sorry TV show on truTV? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like I’m Sorry is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the I’m Sorry season two episodes here. *Status update below.

A truTV sitcom from creator Andrea Savage, I’m Sorry stars Savage as Andrea, with Tom Everett Scott as husband Mike, Olive Petrucci as daughter Amelia, and Kathy Baker and Martin Mull as Andrea’s divorced parents. Season two guest stars include Adam Scott, Lennon Parkham, June Diane Raphael, Scott Aukerman, Rob Huebel, Anne Ramsay, Kurt Braunohler, Rose McIver, Brian Stepanek, and Rich Eisen.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the I’m Sorry TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should truTV cancel or renew I’m Sorry for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*8/26/20 update: The I’m Sorry TV show has been cancelled after an earlier renewal by truTV.



GaryG
GaryG

Best comedy in years! Smart, adult and relatable. I can’t wait for new episodes. I watch the broadcast version and then the adult version twice!!! Every episode has at least one scene that makes me laugh so hard I cry!!

June 10, 2019 7:08 pm
Jody
Jody

Seriously the best show ever!! I wait for it and watch each episode at least twice…please don’t cancel this!!

March 28, 2019 11:30 am
Jill
Jill

My fav show!!

March 21, 2019 2:31 pm
Gene Smithburg
Gene Smithburg

Heard about this show by word of mouth and watched the first season on Netflix. Didn’t watch TrueTV until March Madness until this year. I look forward to this show every week and also enjoy talking about it after it airs. If this were on HBO it would be a bona fide hit.

March 9, 2019 7:41 am
