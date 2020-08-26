Network: truTV.

Episodes: 20 (half-hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: July 12, 2017 — March 13, 2019.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott, Olive Petrucci, Kathy Baker, Nelson Franklin, Judy Greer, Jason Mantzoukas, Martin Mull, Lyndon Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, and Steve Zissis.

TV show description:

A scripted comedy series from creator Andrea Savage, the I’m Sorry TV show centers on comedy writer Andrea (Savage) a wife and mother who outwardly projects confidence and composure. Inside though, she’s neurotic and immature, and this comes out during various events and circumstances.

Andrea is married to Mike (Scott), and they’re the parents of a curious little girl named Amelia (Petrucci). Their social circle includes her writing partner Kyle (Mantzoukas), her brother (Franklin), and her divorced parents (Mull and Baker) Often, it seems Andrea is her own worst enemy.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — New York vs. LA

Andrea offers to host the memorial service for her great uncle and learns some surprising information about Jennifer’s new boyfriend.

First aired: March 13, 2019.

