I’m Sorry

I'm Sorry TV show on truTV: season 1 ratings (canceled or season 2 renewal?)

Network: truTV.
Episodes: 20 (half-hour).
Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: July 12, 2017 — March 13, 2019.
Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott, Olive Petrucci, Kathy Baker, Nelson Franklin, Judy Greer, Jason Mantzoukas, Martin Mull, Lyndon Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, and Steve Zissis.

TV show description:
A scripted comedy series from creator Andrea Savage, the I’m Sorry TV show centers on comedy writer Andrea (Savage) a wife and mother who outwardly projects confidence and composure. Inside though, she’s neurotic and immature, and this comes out during various events and circumstances.

Andrea is married to Mike (Scott), and they’re the parents of a curious little girl named Amelia (Petrucci). Their social circle includes her writing partner Kyle (Mantzoukas), her brother (Franklin), and her divorced parents (Mull and Baker) Often, it seems Andrea is her own worst enemy.

Series Finale:
Episode #20 — New York vs. LA
Andrea offers to host the memorial service for her great uncle and learns some surprising information about Jennifer’s new boyfriend.
First aired: March 13, 2019.

I absolutely love this show. Can’t wait for each new episode every week. Will be very mad if it gets cancelled. It is sooo funny! Love all the characters.

March 23, 2019 11:40 am
One of the funniest shows on TV. If you don’t like all the cussing, you must not talk to 90% of the population. Impratical jokers? The lowest form of humor there is. I can see why people think it’s funny but comparing it to I’m Sorry is ridiculous. Watch Abbott and Costillo or I Love Lucy if you want to see it done right.

March 15, 2019 7:48 pm
Cancel that. It reminds me of my sister and she is a moron. How can something this bad be on TV. The only thing worst than this show is Adam ruins everything….

March 5, 2019 9:17 pm
It is probably one of the funniest shows that I have ever seen! I love the way it plays out in front of us like real life. Totally believable and real. I discovered it by accident and would be so pissed if it stops since I’m addicted to this show. I love all the cast it reminds me of discovering “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” when I was 18! BTW Martin Mull was on that show also. Anyway I LOL throughout the show and can’t wait till Wednesday to see the next episode!!!

February 24, 2019 12:57 am
I love this show. Keep it going !

January 29, 2019 10:02 am
It’s not funny. Andrea Savage looks like she is trying too hard…………cussing for no reason other than to shock. I hate it

May 9, 2018 6:19 pm
Way to go,you have illuminated us all with your open mind, ability to stimulate imaginations, astound & entertain with words which transform and transport us. It’s hard (for me,anyway) understand why one would read and comment on something that didn’t interest them. Personally if I do not like something I do not bother with looking it up, reading about it then commenting. Says something about a person that has that much time in one’s life….using it to be negative just for the sake of being negative- did it make you feel better? I’m sure it means absolutely nothing to the… Read more »

May 22, 2018 2:22 pm
Cancel it, it’s stupid and not even funny. I would like to see more of Impractical Jokers. Now they are HILLARIOUS!

October 19, 2017 2:10 pm
love it

October 2, 2017 12:01 am
I love this show. Realistic and down to earth. Great writing.

June 26, 2018 1:20 pm
This a very funny show I hope it stays on Andrea Savage is hysterical.

August 10, 2019 8:31 am
