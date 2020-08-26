Menu

I’m Sorry: Season Two Ratings

Published:

I'm Sorry TV show on truTV: season 2 ratings (canceled or renewed season 3?)

Formerly known as Court TV, truTV specializes in reality programming, particularly with a comedic bent, but the Turner-owned cable network does like to dip a toe into the scripted series pool. To that end, its I’m Sorry TV show made its debut in 2017, and now it is finally back for a second season. Will the audience still care after such a long hiatus, or will truTV be sorry it waited so long between installments? Will I’m Sorry be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

truTV sitcom from creator Andrea Savage, I’m Sorry stars Savage as Andrea, with Tom Everett Scott as husband Mike, Olive Petrucci as daughter Amelia, and Kathy Baker and Martin Mull as Andrea’s divorced parents. Season two guest stars include Adam Scott, Lennon Parkham, June Diane Raphael, Scott Aukerman, Rob Huebel, Anne Ramsay, Kurt Braunohler, Rose McIver, Brian Stepanek, and Rich Eisen.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The first season of I’m Sorry on truTV averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic and 289,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the I’m Sorry TV show? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season on truTV?

*8/26/20 update: The I’m Sorry TV show has been cancelled after an earlier renewal by truTV.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This show is fantastic… only show my wife and I can watch together because it’s REAL life for late 30-something’s with small kids… just needs better marketing….

Pleaseeeeeeee keep this show going. It is so real life, GREAT writing. It’s the best show in a long time thst I actually crack up watching it myself. Loveeee it..

Bring it on!!

This is the funniest show ever! Her brand of comedy is addictive! I now have my closest girl friends watching it and we are all wanting more! We love Andrea and wish we were friends with her too!!! Tom Everett Scott is amazing as well !! Hoping to see more of this show!!!

One of the funniest comedies I’ve ever seen- my fiance & I are never disappointed. We laugh through the entire episode every time. Andrea Savage rules!

This show should be on a different channel. It’s way to good for trutv. Either way, if they don’t make a third season that are missing out.

Love this show! It is hilarious! Please don’t cancel!

Searched the internet and finally found this space to say how BRILLIANTLY FUNNY Andrea Savage is and this show is hysterical!

The best comedy on t.v. right now. The whole cast is fantastic. I hope we get many more seasons!

Please, please run a season 3… This is my new favorite show, and I’ve binged it from about 2 weeks ago when I first found it on Netflix… Please do keep going with this show…

More please…she’s awesome…the cast is awesome. I love this woman!

