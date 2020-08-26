Formerly known as Court TV, truTV specializes in reality programming, particularly with a comedic bent, but the Turner-owned cable network does like to dip a toe into the scripted series pool. To that end, its I’m Sorry TV show made its debut in 2017, and now it is finally back for a second season. Will the audience still care after such a long hiatus, or will truTV be sorry it waited so long between installments? Will I’m Sorry be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
A truTV sitcom from creator Andrea Savage, I’m Sorry stars Savage as Andrea, with Tom Everett Scott as husband Mike, Olive Petrucci as daughter Amelia, and Kathy Baker and Martin Mull as Andrea’s divorced parents. Season two guest stars include Adam Scott, Lennon Parkham, June Diane Raphael, Scott Aukerman, Rob Huebel, Anne Ramsay, Kurt Braunohler, Rose McIver, Brian Stepanek, and Rich Eisen.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
For comparisons: The first season of I’m Sorry on truTV averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic and 289,000 viewers.
*8/26/20 update: The I’m Sorry TV show has been cancelled after an earlier renewal by truTV.
