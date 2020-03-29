Tacoma FD: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Tacoma FD did well in the ratings for truTV. Will the numbers climb even higher in year two or, will they fall? Will Tacoma FD be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A workplace comedy series, Tacoma FD stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. Season two guests include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe, Jeff Dunham, Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura, and Jamie Kaler. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Since Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox, and these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they keep busy with plenty of shenanigans, including creative competitions and some friendly rivalry with other area first responders.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Tacoma FD on truTV averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 359,000 viewers.

