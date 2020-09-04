Made by Maddie: Nickelodeon Pulls Series Following Hair Love Controversy

Nickelodeon is courting some controversy. According to THR, the network is pulling their new TV show Made by Maddie amid public criticism.

The animated children’s series revolves around an imaginative and creative eight-year-old girl (voiced by Alyssa Cheatham) in New York City. The voice cast also includes Patina Miller, James Monroe Iglehart, Sophia Torres, Amanda Dressel, and Ames McNamara.

Made by Maddie was supposed to premiere on Nick Jr. on September 13th, but Nickelodeon has pulled the show because of recent criticism. Several members of the public have accused the show of copying the look of the Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. Nickelodeon released a statement saying they are investigating the matter:

In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring Hair Love in the highest regard.”

What do you think? Have you seen Hair Love? Would you children watch Made by Maddie?