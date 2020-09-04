Mom: Season Eight; Anna Faris Leaves CBS Comedy Ahead of Fall 2020 Premiere

Mom is losing a major character. Deadline reports star Anna Faris is leaving the CBS TV show ahead of season eight.

The hit sitcom follows Christy (Faris), an aspiring lawyer who is now sober and dealing with her mother (Allison Janney), also a recovering addict. The cast also includes Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston.

Despite renewing her contract for two more seasons back in 2019, Faris is leaving Mom ahead of the show’s eighth season premiere this fall. The character’s absence will be addressed when the CBS TV series returns. Production is set to begin this month in Los Angeles.

From Faris:

The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Mom? Will you watch season eight?