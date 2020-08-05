Tacoma FD: Season Three Renewal for truTV Comedy Series

The ratings for Tacoma FD may not exactly be on fire but truTV wants a third season. The cable channel has announced the comedy series has been renewed.

Tacoma FD stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. Season two guests include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe, Jeff Dunham, Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura, and Jamie Kaler. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Since Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox, and these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they keep busy with plenty of shenanigans, including creative competitions and some friendly rivalry with other area first responders.

The second season of Tacoma FD averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 302,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the Live+same day ratings.

Here’s truTV’s announcement about season three:

truTV Renews Top-Rated Comedy TACOMA FD for Season Three Blazing-Hot Series Boasts Season-Over-Season Audience Growth LOS ANGELES – August 5, 2020 – truTV has ordered a 13-episode third season of its hit comedy series Tacoma FD. From co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the series’ second season returned earlier this year, ranking among ad-supported cable’s top five comedy series and demonstrating season-over-season ratings growth. To date, Tacoma FD Season 2 has reached 11 million viewers. “We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.” Weitz surprises Heffernan and Lemme with the Season 3 pick-up announcement on tomorrow’s episode of Talkoma FD, airing on August 6 at 10:30pm ET/PT on truTV. “I’m incredibly excited — mostly because I get to watch Kevin begin his arduous, six-month mustache-growing process,” said Lemme. “He only has 12 hair holes in his upper lip, so it takes some time.” Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse antics and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy). New episodes of Tacoma FD air each Thursday at 10:00pm ET/PT, with the after show Talkoma FD airing at 10:30pm ET/PT on truTV. Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment. About truTV

truTV, a WarnerMedia Entertainment brand, is a bold, fresh entertainment network that gives viewers audacious content with laugh-out-loud moments and relatable characters. With millions of engaged fans across linear, digital and social channels, the cable network features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite, premium scripted, non-scripted and hybrid series, such as Impractical Jokers, Hot Ones: The Game Show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, I’m Sorry, Tacoma FD, Tirdy Works, The Carbonaro Effect, and more. truTV is also a partner in airing the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship each year.

Website: www.trutv.com About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

