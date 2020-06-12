Tacoma FD, Hot Ones: The Game Show: truTV Series Resume This Summer

Get ready for some HOT television on truTV this summer. Tacoma FD and Hot Ones: The Game Show are both set to return with brand new episodes next month.

“First, on Tuesday, July 14, tune in to Hot Ones: The Game Show to see host Sean Evans set eager contestants’ mouths on fire with the spiciest hot sauces around for a chance to win $25,000. Then join Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) in the firehouse for workplace antics and comradery in Tacoma FD on Thursday, July 23. Stick around to join Kevin and Steve for the return of the series after show Talkoma FD, as they break down the episode and tease what’s still to come this season.”

truTV revealed more about the return of both shows in a press release. Check that out below.

Tacoma FD will air its first new episode, titled “Fire Choir” at 10:30pm on July 23.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these shows? Will you watch the new episodes when they air?