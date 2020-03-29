Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the truTV cable channel, Tacoma FD stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. Season two guests include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe, Jeff Dunham, Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura, and Jamie Kaler. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Since Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox, and these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they keep busy with plenty of shenanigans, including creative competitions and some friendly rivalry with other area first responders.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Tacoma FD averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 411,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Tacoma FD stacks up against other truTV TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 29, 2020, Tacoma FD has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will truTV cancel or renew Tacoma FD for season three? The channel has few original scripted series so it’s tough to know what the execs consider to be a success in the ratings. For now, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tacoma FD cancellation or renewal news.



