Tacoma FD: Season Three? Has the truTV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Trevor Kimball

Tacoma FD TV show on truTV: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(truTV)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Tacoma FD TV show on truTV. Are the show's ratings on fire? Has the Tacoma FD TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on truTV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tacoma FD, season three.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the truTV cable channel, Tacoma FD stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. Season two guests include Joe Pantoliano, Bobby Moynihan, Jessica Lowe, Jeff Dunham, Paul Soter, Martin Starr, Jimmy Tatro, Suzy Nakamura, and Jamie Kaler. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Since Tacoma isn’t exactly a tinderbox, and these firefighters aren’t overwhelmed with blazes to battle, they keep busy with plenty of shenanigans, including creative competitions and some friendly rivalry with other area first responders.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of Tacoma FD averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 411,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Tacoma FD stacks up against other truTV TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 29, 2020, Tacoma FD has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season.
 
Telly’s Take

Will truTV cancel or renew Tacoma FD for season three? The channel has few original scripted series so it's tough to know what the execs consider to be a success in the ratings. For now, I think the series will be renewed.
 

Tacoma FD Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Tacoma FD TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if truTV cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

