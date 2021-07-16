Tacoma FD: Season Three; truTV Sets Comedy Series’ Return Date (Watch)

Tacoma FD is returning to truTV for its third season this fall, and the cable channel has now released a trailer. Starring Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison, the comedy series follows the firefighters of Station 24 in Tacoma, Washington. Viewers will see 13 episodes air on Thursday nights.

truTV revealed more about the return of the comedy in a press release.

“The third season of truTV’s blazing-hot firefighter comedy Tacoma FD is set to premiere Thursday, September 16, 2021 on truTV. The scripted series returns with 13 episodes as the crew deals with all new shenanigans including quarantines, prank wars, upgrades to Station 24 and the Annual Pickleball Tournament. Tacoma FD, a Top 10 Comedy on ad-supported cable in 2020, is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) lead the firehouse antics and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy). Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios.”

Check out the trailer for Tacoma FD season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this comedy series? Do you plan to watch season three of Tacoma FD on truTV this fall?