Tacoma FD: Season Four Viewer Votes

A truTV workplace comedy series, the Tacoma FD TV show stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, Hassie Harrison, and Chris Avila. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the eclectic crew that includes Granny (Henderson), Ike (Hogan), Lucy (Harrison), and new recruit Mickleberry (Avila). These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Guests include Tony Danza, David Arquette, Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell, and Jamie Kaler.





