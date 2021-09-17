Tacoma FD: Season Three Ratings

Last year, Tacoma FD drew strong ratings for truTV and the series earned an early third season renewal. How will this workplace comedy perform this time around? Will Tacoma FD be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

Airing on Thursday nights, the Tacoma FD TV show stars co-creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, with Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. The sitcom unfolds in a firehouse in one of the rainiest cities in the USA — Tacoma, Washington. These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries, and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Tacoma FD on truTV averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 276,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



