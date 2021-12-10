Thursday TV Ratings: Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Young Sheldon, Legacies, NFL Football

Thursday, December 9, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, The Blacklist, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive, Bull, Walker, and Legacies. Sports: NFL Football: Steelers at Vikings. Reruns: (none).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?