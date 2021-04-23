Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: The Moodys, Grey’s Anatomy, Young Sheldon, Law & Order: SVU, 2040

The Moodys TV show on FOX:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Rebel, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Mom, B Positive, Hell’s Kitchen, Last Man Standing, and The MoodysSpecial: 2040. Reruns: Clarice.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




John parkyn

The Goldbergs enjoy watching every episode look forward every week enjoy it and love it.

John Parkyn

Please boost your ratings the Goldbergs, Seal Team, Ncis Los Angeles love these shows crime drama/comedy look forward every episode.

