Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Law & Order: Organized Crime, The Moodys, United States of Al, Station 19, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Published:

Law & Order: Organized Crime TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Thursday, April 1, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, A Million Little Things, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Mom, B Positive, Clarice, Hell’s Kitchen, and The MoodysReruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Evan J Mort

Great for the two Law & Orders but everything else down! I worry about the future of broadcast tv! I hope the plus 7 numbers are more encouraging!!

0
0
Reply
john parkyn

Seal Team, Macgver, Los Angeles NCIS so good look forward every episode enjoy it and love it.

0
-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x