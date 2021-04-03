The Right Stuff: Cancelled by Disney+; Season Two Being Shopped

“The eagle has…” been grounded, at least for now. Disney+ has cancelled The Right Stuff TV series. It’s the first cancellation by the streaming service but season two is being shopped elsewhere.

A drama series based on the bestselling book by Tom Wolfe, The Right Stuff stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock, Patrick Fischler, Eric Ladin, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, and Eloise Mumford.

The first season of eight episodes, released in October and November, provides an inspirational look into the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the iconic story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury 7 — Major John Glenn (Adams), Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard (McDorman), Captain Gordo Cooper (O’Donoghue), Wally Schirra (Staton), Scott Carpenter (Lafferty), Deke Slayton (Stock), and Gus Grissom (Trotter).

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series, is shopping a potential second season to other outlets. Deadline reports that the cast options expire today and the studio has asked for a two-week extension. Talks had reportedly been underway with Disney about what a second season could look like and one idea would focus on a new mission from the 1980s which would have likely have meant a new cast.

There’s apparently a big financial reason for the studio to want to keep making The Right Stuff. In November, the series was given a $13.7 million incentive to move production from Florida to California for a second season. It’s the fourth-highest relocation incentive ever awarded under the California Film Commission program.

