Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff Says Plans for Disney+ Revival Series Cancelled

The revival of the Lizzie McGuire series is not moving forward. Per Variety. Hilary Duff went to her Instagram on Wednesday informing her fans that plans for a revival have been canceled. But, the series could still return at a later date.

The original series aired on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004 with 65 episodes of the series produced. The series followed a teenage Lizzie (Duff) and her friends. Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, and Robert Carradine joined Duff on the series, and all except for Lalaine were set to return for the revival.

Duff, and creator Terri Minsky, were both hoping to bring more adult Lizzie to the small screen, but it is being reported that Disney wanted a family-friendly version of the revival to air on Disney+. Duff did ask that the series be moved to Hulu, but that did not happen either.

Check out her full statement from Instagram below.

