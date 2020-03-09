Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Disney Channel sitcom, season four of Bunk’d stars Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez. As Lou acclimates herself to her new job as the director of Camp Kikiwaka, campers Destiny Baker (Mahoney), Finn Sawyer (Buie), and Matteo Silva (Alejandro) return for another fun summer. Together, they welcome new counselors Noah (Johnson) and Ava (Simmons), as well as new camper Gwen (Estevez).



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Bunked is averaging a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. (For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo obviously isn’t as relevant as the total viewer numbers. However, we’re including them so one could compare this show’s numbers with programs on the major networks and other cable channels.)



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

2/24/20 update: Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season.

Will Disney Channel cancel or renew Bunk’d for season five? I suspect that it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bunk’d cancellation or renewal alerts.

