Bunk’d: Is the Disney Channel TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Bunk'd TV Show on Disney Channel: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Disney Channel / Kelsey McNeal)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Bunk'd TV show on Disney ChannelIs Camp Kikiwaka still alive and kicking? Has the Bunk’d TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Disney Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bunk’d, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Disney Channel sitcom, season four of Bunk’d stars Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez. As Lou acclimates herself to her new job as the director of Camp Kikiwaka, campers Destiny Baker (Mahoney), Finn Sawyer (Buie), and Matteo Silva (Alejandro) return for another fun summer. Together, they welcome new counselors Noah (Johnson) and Ava (Simmons), as well as new camper Gwen (Estevez).
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Bunked is averaging a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. (For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo obviously isn’t as relevant as the total viewer numbers. However, we’re including them so one could compare this show’s numbers with programs on the major networks and other cable channels.)
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

2/24/20 update: Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season.

Will Disney Channel cancel or renew Bunk’d for season five? I suspect that it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Bunk’d cancellation or renewal alerts.

What do you think? Are you glad Bunk’d has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if they had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

JARET CASTRO
Reader
JARET CASTRO

If Bunk’d Season 5 will be over and decided to add two more episodes just because they doesn’t know if Season 5 happen? I want it to happen.

February 10, 2020 9:52 pm
JPrice
Reader
JPrice

Please renew… My granddaughter loves this show!!

February 9, 2020 2:25 pm
Michael D Hollander
Reader
Michael D Hollander

Bunk’d schould be back for Season 5..So please renew it for another season..along with the same cast..

February 7, 2020 8:34 pm
Michael D Hollander
Reader
Michael D Hollander

Bunk’d should be back for season 5 with the same cast..So Please renew IT..

February 7, 2020 8:30 pm
dexman
Reader
dexman

Because of actors aging out of their characters, and, contracts that guarantee salary increases if a show goes beyond a certain number of episodes or seasons, most Disney Channel programs run for a maximum of 3 seasons. Time will tell if Bunk’d has enough behind it for season #5.

January 6, 2020 8:59 pm
beccaboo1212
Reader
beccaboo1212

#SaveBunkd

December 14, 2019 9:22 am
Linda K
Reader
Linda K

Please renew Bunk’d, love the show !!

November 18, 2019 8:47 pm
Jaret Castro
Reader
Jaret Castro

If Disney Channel decides to cancel Bunk’d Season 5 from happening, I wouldn’t be mad about I would be sad that Season 4 might be the end for Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr, Shelby Simmons, Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson. The end for everyone. In the start, I wanted Season 5. Twelve anniversary for Lou as a counselor. Third summer for Destiny, Matteo and Finn. Second summer for Ava, Gwen and Noah. Season 4 was the first season without Emma, Ravi and Zuri. Season 5 might be the second season without The Rosses.

October 26, 2019 12:09 pm
Jaret Castro
Reader
Jaret Castro

I want that Bunk’d Season 5 happen. I want to meet Gwen, Ava and Noah a little bit more. I met Emma, Ravi and Zuri since they started their role on Jessie since 2011. I’ve met them for 8 years straight. I met Lou since she was a counselor of Woodchuck Cabin. And I met Destiny, Matteo and Finn since they were chosen to come in Bunk’d Season 3 when the studio found out that Xander, Jorge and Tiffany wasn’t going to come back. But now that I lost Emma, Ravi and Zuri I miss them so much. They wasn’t… Read more »

September 23, 2019 10:00 pm
Anthony
Reader
Anthony

Bunk’d isn’t as good without Peyton List!

August 25, 2019 4:27 pm
