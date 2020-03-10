Menu

Carter: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Carter TV show on WGN America: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(WGN America)

Will Harley continue to be fulfilled by small-town life in the second season of the Carter TV show on WGN America and CTV Drama Channel in Canada? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Carter is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Carter here.

A crime comedy-drama series, Carter stars Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Kristian Bruun, Brenda Kamino, and Lyriq Bent. The series revolves around Harley Carter (O’Connell), the star of a hit detective TV show who decides he needs a break from Hollywood. Carter returns to his small hometown where he quickly discovers that his years of playing a fictional detective come in handy when he finds himself immersed in real-life mysteries. In season two, Carter puts down roots as a celebrity Private Investigator and doubles down on his fame in a world where life continues to imitate TV. Carter discovers that the toughest cases to solve are personal ones when he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with his lifelong best friend, Detective Sam Shaw (Poitier), and her interim police chief boss, Joyce Boyle (Bent).

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Carter TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Carter should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on WGN America and CTV Drama Channel?



3
What is WGN doing? They aired the first 2 episodes of Carter Season 2 in prime time at 10PM, then moved them to 12 midnight. Have they given up on the show? Are they just burning off the last few recorded episodes?

February 13, 2020
William Stone
Reader
William Stone

Carter is the funniest show currently on TV. It is brilliantly acted and very well written. It is one of the few shows that has me laughing out loud. It must be renewed.

February 11, 2020
Marilyn Gartner
Reader
Marilyn Gartner

Carter is fresh, funny and truly enjoyable. Love the characters and how they get along. I laugh every time it’s on and I tape it. Please renew it.

February 7, 2020
