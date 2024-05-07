Crutch: Paramount+ Orders Tracy Morgan Spin-Off of The Neighborhood But There’s a Twist

The Neighborhood is expanding its world. Paramount+ has ordered a spin-off of the series featuring Tracy Morgan. The new series is titled Crutch.

He appeared in a season four episode of the CBS comedy as Calvin’s brother, but he will not play that character in the new series. Instead, viewers will see him as Calvin’s cousin.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced a new series order for CRUTCH, a half-hour comedy starring Tracy Morgan, which will be set in the world of the CBS Networks’ hit comedy The Neighborhood. The series centers on its titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan) – or “Crutch” to those that know him well – a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home. The series is produced by CBS Studios and is slated to begin production later this year. Hailing from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Cedric and Eric C. Rhone; along with Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script and will also serve as showrunner; Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment; Wendi Trilling for TrillTV; and Tracy Morgan. The series also reunites Morgan with Smith, who served as showrunner and executive producer on The Last O.G. in which Morgan starred. “I’m excited to be expanding our ‘The Neighborhood’ universe, by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.” “Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” said Tracy Morgan. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!” “Our subscribers love CBS’ The Neighborhood, so it’s a natural fit to bring CRUTCH to Paramount+.” said Jeff Grossman, EVP of Programming, Paramount Streaming. “We can’t wait to see what the immense talents behind CRUTCH – Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer and Owen Smith – bring to this new series.” CRUTCH is the latest series to join Paramount+’s growing lineup of original comedies like FRASIER, COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS and dark comedy TULSA KING, all of which will return for new seasons this fall. In addition, Paramount+ is the subscription streaming home to CBS’ lineup of acclaimed comedies including Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Additional details and a premiere date will be announced later.

