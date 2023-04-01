Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 20 Ratings



Last year, Colin Mochrie posted that the cast was getting ready to film their 20th and final season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?. He later clarified that the show could continue, but it would be without the current cast. The CW has been silent on the matter. Is this truly the end for Whose Line Is It Anyway? or could it be renewed for season 21 (with new performers)? Could it work with a new cast? Stay tuned.

A comedy improv series, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler. Each episode typically features show veterans Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers, and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 20 (the 12th on The CW) include Penn & Teller and Keegan-Michael Key.

For comparisons: Season 19 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 522,000 viewers.

